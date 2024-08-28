Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 28: Manish and Ruhi are surprised to hear Abhira’s song

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 28, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira heading to convince the bankers for a loan. Kaveri reveals that she allowed Abhira to host one function just to see if she can take responsibility. She wants Abhira to learn how to perform her duties. Everyone agrees with Kaveri’s point of view. While Armaan is sure that Abhira will organize the function well, Ruhi thinks it is difficult to get the loan.

Abhira reaches the bank. As she begins filling out the form for a personal loan, Kaveri calls her. She tells Abhira to put her name as guarantor on the form. Kaveri also shares that she wants Abhira to pass her test.

Ruhi talks about how she gave cards for printing but intentionally missed providing the names of Abhira’s parents. She feels dizzy. Armaan arrives there. Ruhi calls out Armaan for suspecting her regarding the printing of invites. She faints and loses the slip containing Abhira’s parents' names.

Abhira comes to the scene and witnesses Ruhi in Armaan’s arms. She, along with Armaan, takes Ruhi to the hospital. Rohit hugs Ruhi as she regains consciousness. Abhira tells Ruhi to take rest.

Kaveri extends Janmashtami wishes to all the family members. She asks who will sing the hymn. Armaan pushes Abhira to take the lead. Abhira sings her mother Akshara’s song.

Advertisement

Manish arrives at Poddar house and gets stunned on listening to the hymn. Ruhi also gets restless. Vidya blesses Abhira. Ruhi feels Manish must have told Abhira about the hymn. Manish questions where did Abhira learn the hymn from. She replies that she heard it on the temple's loudspeaker.

Armaan praises Abhira’s memory and inquires if there is anything that she is not capable of doing. Abhira seeks Kaveri’s permission to make all arrangements for the festival. Kaveri says yes to Abhira but also warns that she should not regret her decision. Ruhi gets angry at Manish for teaching Akshara’s hymn to Abhira.

Kajal mentions the importance of making holy steps of Lord Krishna. She wants to know to whom Kaveri will give this sacred task this year. Armaan drops flirtatious messages to Abhira. She makes Manish engage him in preparing laddus. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 27: Kaveri accepts Abhira’s emotional request to honor her parents