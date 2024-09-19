TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa tops again; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 slip

It is that time of the week. Every Thursday, the TRP report for television shows across the channels is released, which gives the makers and the channels an idea regarding the content that they produce. This week's TRP report has witnessed a few changes in the ratings and ranks of various shows. There are no points for guessing the top show. It is the unbeatable Anupamaa, with a respectable 2.5 points.

The show's current track revolves around Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) giving shelter to Baa and other Shah house members as they lose the roof above their heads. However, the show's TRP dipped compared to last week, when it secured 2.6 points. The number second show on the TRP charts is Jhanak. Its TRP improved from 2.2 to 2.3 this week. The current show's track revolves around the family learning the truth that Jhanak is not pregnant.

Take a look at the recent promo of Jhanak here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in third place with an improved TRP of 2.2 points. The show's current track revolves around a major revelation about Abhira's infertility, which has endangered her wedding with Armaan. The next show on the list is Advocate Anjali Awasthy, with 2.0 points.

Next in the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This show's TRP decreased considerably from 2.2 to 2.0 this week. The current track revolves around Savi letting Rajat know that Sai is his baby, leaving him elated. In the sixth spot, we have Udne Ki Aasha with 2.0 points. The show's track revolves around the major crack in Sailee and Sachin's relationship.

The seventh spot in the TRP list goes to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with 1.7 points, followed by Parineeti, with 1.7 points in the eighth spot. The show's track explores Parineet finally revealing Neeti's true face in front of Rajveer. Mangal Lakshmi's ninth position on the TRP list for the week belongs to Saumya, who is attending Mangal and Adit's wedding anniversary.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, with 1.7 points, is in the tenth position in the TRP report for the 37th week of the year.

Interestingly, the two major reality shows Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are both out from the Top 10 shows of the week. While Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment secured 1.6 points, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's TRP is quite disappointing with a 1.5 rating.

Kumkum Bhagya, Mishri, and Kundali Bhagya secured 1.4 points on the TRP charts of the week.

In the upcoming week, we can speculate a rise in the TRPs of shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In Anupamaa, the upcoming track will reveal Anupama and Anuj coming together to fight against Barkha and Ankush while they also fight to retain Asha Bhavan.

Meanwhile, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the upcoming week will be the moment of truth for Abhira and Armaan's marriage. This development has piqued the curiosity of the fans, making them eager to know the outcome.

