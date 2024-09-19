Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni to re-enter as Abhinav? Pictures with Samridhii Shukla and others go VIRAL

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. Amidst the gripping storyline, the fans are speculating one of the biggest twists with Jay Soni's character and Abhira's biological father Abhinav's probable re-entry into the show. The speculation of the same arose with viral pictures of actor Jay Soni from the sets of the show.

Samridhii Shukla who plays the character of Abhira in the show, shared a few pictures of Jay Soni from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which gave rise to the speculation of his re-entry in it. However, a little birdie from the sets has informed us that Soni is not returning to the show. In the pictures and videos shared by the cast of the show, Soni is seen bonding with them.

Take a look at a few pictures of Samridhii Shukla and other cast with Jay Soni:

For the uninitiated, Jay Soni played the third wheel in Akshara and Ahimanyu's love story. However, towards the end of the story, Akshara and Abhinav ended up together as a couple. When Abhimanyu divorced Akshara for miscarrying his twin babies and being responsible for his brother Neil's death, Akshara left Udaipur.

She met Abhinav on a bus, who helped her reach a doctor's clinic as she felt unwell. The doctor revealed to her that one of her twin babies was alive. Akshara called Abhimanyu to inform him about the same, but he didn't hear the news. Akshara believed that Abhimanyu didn't want her back with his baby. Later, Abhinav married Akshara and gave his name to the baby boy, Abhir.

Many years later, Akshara realized Abhinav's selfless love and fell in love. They consummated their marriage after six years. Abhinav died in an accident, and later, Akshara realized she was pregnant with Abhinav's baby. Later, she delivered a baby girl, Abhira.

Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, leads Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Jay Soni's cameo in the show was received with mixed emotions. While a section of the audience was happy with Akshara finding a green flag partner in Abhinav, other fans who loved Abhimanyu-Akshara's pairing didn't like his role in the show.

