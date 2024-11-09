Kanwar Dhillon reacts to controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik’s marriage proposal statement: ‘Woh duniya ka kaam…’

Kanwar Dhillon made headlines recently after his denial of girlfriend Alice Kaushik’s statement on marriage proposal. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant also expressed that she was hurt after the host informed her about the situation outside. Netizens and other celebrities also slammed Dhillon for his statement. Now, the Udne Ki Aasha actor has reacted to the controversy.

Kanwar Dhillon stated that he doesn’t need to clarify again and again to anyone, but he supports Alice Kaushik. Talking about netizens’ comments on his statement, he said, “People perceived that in their own way and commented on it. Woh duniya ka kaam hai, tawa garam tha aur roti sekne aa gaye. They just commented watching the promo and didn't understand what I was trying to say.”

He called them ‘paid critics’, so he doesn’t react to such people. "Those who have a doubt can call me and ask. I don't think I need to clarify to those whom I don't know. When things are good, people don't come to ask right so what's the point in poking nose when something else happens. I know what I was saying, so I don't waste my energy in explaining,” added the Bigg Boss 18 contestant's boyfriend.

In the same conversation, Kanwar Dhillon also showed his support to Alice and her gang- Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. He thinks all the housemates, including the two wildcard entrants are against them.

For those who came late, in the first week, Alice Kaushik shared with Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh that when her current boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, approached her, he said he wanted to marry her. She also mentioned that Alice was the first girlfriend whom Dhillon introduced to his family.

However, in an interview with ETimes, the Udne Ki Aasha actor rubbished this statement. He said, “Shaadi ka chakkar Mujhe Samajh nahi aaya. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. Don’t believe social media, as most of the things are fake and rubbish. Don’t believe these rumours. I'm not getting married and I’m not going to go and get married on national television ever.”

Later, Salman Khan told Alice that her boyfriend refused to accept that he proposed her for marriage and is setting a different narrative outside. She was shocked and broke down in tears. Dhillon was slammed by the netizens for his statement, even Aly Goni tweeted that he felt sad for Alice.

