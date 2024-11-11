EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kanwar Dhillon on wedding plans; how he'll clear controversy surrounding marriage statement with Alice Kaushik

Kanwar Dhillon has been making news for the last few weeks owing to his denial of Alice Kaushik’s statement on his marriage proposal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Udne Ki Aasha sits down for a candid chat where he reveals his marriage plans and how plans to talk to Alice about the controversy.

Kanwar Dhillon is clear that he won’t provide clarification to individuals who don’t matter. He is confident that the haters who misconstructed hsi statement only saw the promo and didn’t see the entire episode. As we tell him that Alice Kaushik seems to be down after the episode, he shares, “Rather than the entire thing, she is bothered by how it was said– the opening statement.”

Then he adds, “Me clarifying to the world, to the camera, won’t make any difference to her inside the house. So might as well be between two people. When she comes out, I will clear it to her. In fact, when she comes out, I won’t have to clear anything to her. Shu must have understood that she is inside a show. And I felt that she would be affected and be down, but it didn’t happen.”

Watch the full interview with Kanwar Dhillon here:

Advertisement

The Udne Ki Aasha actor also reveals if marriage is on the cards. While they are in a relationship happily together, it seems fans of the couple won’t see them tying the knot in the near future. Talking about his marriage plans, Dhillon says, “Not for… anytime soon. Definitely no. Those who know me, know this about me, including Alice, my friends. I am not the one to get married early. ”

For the unversed, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon started dating after meeting on the sets of Pandya Store. They are open about their relationship and often treat their fans to candid moments of themselves on social media.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik talks about how Kanwar Dhillon approached her, ‘I’m the first girlfriend jisko…’