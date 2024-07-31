Bigg Boss OTT's Uorfi Javed's evolution: From getting evicted in first week to receiving praises from Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh and more

Uorfi Javed is quite a known face in the entertainment industry. The controversial star started her journey as an actress in several TV shows and ended up in Bigg Boss OTT. While she lasted in the show for not more than a week, she is still remembered for her stint in the show. Over the years, after Bigg Boss OTT, Javed has received immense fame and is currently a bankable name in showbiz.

Uorfi Javed in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT was all about having one connection and playing as a duo. Uorfi Javed and Zeeshan Khan decided to play together. However, during task, Zeeshan decided to dissolve his connection with Uorfi and form a new connection with Divya Agarwal. This left Javed nominated for the week and she was eventually evicted in the same week.

Javed was given a task to impress the viewers and she creatively made an outfit out of a garbage bag which was loved by the viewers.

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's recent reel from Instagram:

Uorfi Javed's evolution post Bigg Boss OTT

Uorfi Javed made the most of the buzz that she created during her short but impressive journey in Bigg Boss OTT and started getting papped. She took her stand whenever she felt disrespected and people started to connect more with her because of her bold nature. In 2022, Uorfi changed the spelling of her name from Urfi to Uorfi.

Soon Uorfi started posting reels wearing creative, unconventional, and sometimes, controversial outfits. While initially she was trolled for her fashion choices, eventually, her creativity and boldness were appreciated.

In Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh appreciated Uorfi Javed and called her a fashion icon. During an interview, Masaba Gupta lauded Uorfi Javed for the amount of hard work and effort she put in for all her looks and also mentioned that she would love to learn from Javed.

Uorfi Javed bagging Splitsvilla X4 and Splitsvilla X5

After being a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi participated in Splitsvilla X4 as a spy contestant for a few weeks. Later, it was revealed that Javed wasn't a participant in the show, rather, she was the Mischief Maker. The concept of Mischief Maker was drawn to introduce various twists in the show.

Followed by great response in Splitsvilla X4, Uorfi was retained in MTV Splitsvilla X5 wherein she continues to bring a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Uorfi Javed attending Page 3 parties

Rising high on success, Uorfi began attending various major events and parties. She did a few ramp walks and brand endorsements as well. As she attended many parties, she got papped with many popular celebrities like Ananya Panday and Orry among others.

Apart from giving fashion a new dimension, Uorfi has been quite vocal about various controversial topics. While celebrities shy away from commenting on many topics, Uorfi Javed grabs the attention of the audiences by sharing her opinions on several topics and her bold statements and unfiltered remarks are often praiseworthy.

As Uorfi continues to shine bright in the industry, she never forgets her roots and often shares a glimpse of her giving nature by distributing various goodies and gifts to the paparazzi.

Must say, Uorfi has had quite a journey in showbiz post Bigg Boss OTT!

