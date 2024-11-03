WATCH: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel step out for movie date; Paps say 'Bhabhi kaise ho?'; Don't miss her reaction

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel were co-contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and made headlines owing to their closeness. Eventually, their romantic connection began during their stint in the Riteish Deshmukh-led show, and they have been headstrong despite the show's conclusion. Only recently, the duo was spotted in the city as they stepped out for a movie date. While interacting with the paparazzi, Nikki Tamboli was captured blushing after the shutterbugs called her 'bhabhi.'

As Nikki and Arbaz posed for the cameras, a paparazzo addressed her as 'bhabhi.' Reacting to this unexpected remark, she blushed and passed a sweet smile. She also hid her face for a while but the shine in Tamboli's eyes said it all. Further, the couple extended heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

When asked about how they celebrated the festival, Nikki Tamboli said, "Humne family ke saath manaya (We celebrated it with our families)." Meanwhile, Arbaz Patel stated, "First Diwali thi humari saath mein toh bahut achhi manayi hai (It was our first Diwali together, it was extremely overwhelming)."

The clip showed Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel dishing out major couple goals. The former opted for a black one-shoulder dress, while the latter complemented the former Splitsvilla contestant in a white and blue ensemble.

Take a look at the video here:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaz Patel opened up about his possessive nature towards Nikki. He admitted to not liking her closeness with other housemates, including Abhijeet Sawant. Patel explained, "Ghar pe woh kisi ke saath bhi, chaahe voh Abhijeet ho, ya kisi ke sath bhi ye zyada time spend karti thi, mujhe achha nahi lagta tha (In the house, be it Abhijeet or anyone, if she spent time with anyone, I did not like it)."

Although the duo doesn't want to tag their bond as a 'relationship,' their selfie that Nikki posted after coming out of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house grabbed much attention.

For the unversed, while Arbaz got evicted a few days before the show's finale, Nikki emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

