WATCH: Arti Singh remembers Salman Khan's praises during her emotional eviction from Bigg Boss 13; Reveals 'It was not easy'

Arti Singh, who is a prominent name in the telly world, gained immense love for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. On the show, Arti was loved for her genuine, well-behaved personality and for her unfiltered opinions. Remembering the praises that she received from Salman Khan, Arti shared an emotional clip from her eviction of Bigg Boss 13.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arti Singh uploaded her eviction clip from Bigg Boss Season 13. In this video, it is seen how Arti's mom was called before her journey on the show ended. After seeing her mother, Arti got emotional and gave a long hug to her. It is seen how Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill were also emotional seeing Arti's reunion with her mother, whereas Sidharth Shukla was also present.

Praising Arti's journey on the show, Salman Khan had told her, "Well played Arti. Very proud of you Arti. Very, very proud of you. All of us are, whole family, us, everyone. Very proud. Outstanding. You played with dignity."

Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "video of my career .. breaking point . It was not easy .. but to be praised and listen to very proud of you Arti from your most favourite was like kuch achieve kiya maine . Dignity self respect and sometimes letting it go.. grateful for this beautiful journey."

For the uninformed, Arti Singh emerged as the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of the show.

Speaking about her personal life, Arti Singh tied the knot with long-time beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Before the special day, the pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi and sangeet were also celebrated.

While the wedding was attended by family and close friends, their reception was a star-studded affair graced by several celebrities from Bollywood and Television. Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants like Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and other celebrities were also seen at Arti's wedding reception.

Workwise, Arti Singh was last seen in the Television show, Shravani.

