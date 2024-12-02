Did Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik take an indirect jibe at Salman Khan as she praised Vivek Oberoi?

Kavita Kaushik has been in the news for her strong opinions about Salman Khan-hosted controversial show Bigg Boss and more. She was a part of Bigg Boss Season 14. Now, her recent opinion on Twitter has been grabbing eyeballs as she indirectly criticized Salman Khan while praising Vivek Oberoi. Kavita, who had praised Salman in 2015, has now taken a jibe at him for his "dadagiri" and "roasting."

On Twitter (now X), Kavita Kaushik reacted to a tweet that reported Vivek Oberoi's net worth. She reposted the tweet that read, "Vivek Oberoi has a net worth of Rs 1200 cr which is higher than that of Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun."

Reacting to this post, the Bigg Boss 14 fame praised Vivek Oberoi calling him a "superb actor" and also commended his principles. However, in her tweet, she also indirectly criticized Salman Khan by mentioning how people like "swag, dadagiri, and roasting" more than a superb actor.

Kavita Kaushik's tweet read, "A superb actor, stoop up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth.... but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting...."

Take a look at Kavita Kaushik's tweet here-

Although she didn't mention Salman Khan's name, her post instantly caught everyone's attention and netizens believed that she took a dig at him. Soon, her old tweets about praising Salman before her stint in Bigg Boss 14, went viral.

It is said that her opinions changed after doing the show as she was disappointed with her negative portrayal. She was a wild card contestant in Salman Khan's show. During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Kavita locked horns with several contestants including Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In an interview, Kavita had claimed that Salman didn't listen to her side of the story while she was a part of the show. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kavita refused having a good rapport with Salman Khan.

Workwise, Kavita has been a part of several television shows such as F.I.R., Tota Weds Maina, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and many others. However, earlier this year, Kavita announced her departure from the TV industry due to its regressive content.

