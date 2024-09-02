Remembering Sidharth Shukla's best on-screen characters: A tribute to his acting legacy

Sidharth Shukla, born on December 12, 1980, left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry before his sudden and untimely passing due to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. He was 40 at the time of passing. His demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment realm and created a void that remains irreplaceable to date.

He dedicated 17 years of his life to the industry, leaving behind a memorable journey. Siddharth Shukla, a versatile actor, host, and model, was renowned for his impactful performances in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Before entering television, Shukla pursued modeling, winning the title of World's Best Model in 2005. He kicked off his acting career with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, portraying Shubh Ranawat. Subsequently, he appeared in shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se...Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi.

Today marks Sidharth’s third death anniversary, and fans are still mourning the loss of this exceptional soul. Let’s look back at some of the best roles he played on the screen.

Sidharth Shukla in Balika Vadhu

In 2012, Sidharth Shukla gained fame, and became a household name by playing Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. He starred opposite Toral Rasputra, who portrayed the role of grown-up Anandi. His performance as Shiv, the character known for his integrity and values, propelled him to stardom. This role not only earned him praise from viewers but also established him as a prominent actor in the television industry.

Sidharth Shukla in Bollywood film

In 2014, the actor bagged his first Bollywood film and finally made his debut with the role of Angad Bedi in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. His charismatic presence and performance were adored by audiences. Everyone had high expectations for his future in the industry and was eagerly waiting to see him in more movies.

Watch The Song Here:

Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak

In 2017, Sidharth Shukla was part of the TV Show Dil Se Dil Tak. He portrayed the character of Parth Bhanushali alongside Rashami Desai as Shorvori and Jasmin Bhasin as Teni. Rashmi and Sidharth played a married couple facing challenges in conceiving a child and experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage. However, their lives take a turn when Teni, an intriguing woman, enters and agrees to become a surrogate mother for their child. This daily soap is inspired by the Bollywood movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

In 2019, Sidharth Shukla participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy of the season by defeating Asim Riaz. This marked a significant turning point in his career. Fans adored the authentic Sidharth Shukla for his wit, humor, memorable one-liners and even the aggressive approach at times. Shukla was often praised by the host Salman Khan for his straightforward and no-nonsense demeanor in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 13 stood out as the most successful and beloved season, being the first in Bigg Boss history to be extended by a month due to its immense popularity. The friendship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill was a standout feature of the season. Their adorable and charming interactions on the show garnered a massive following, with fans creating the trending hashtag Sidnaaz during and post the show. Speculation about the duo dating surfaced after the show concluded.

Sidharth in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sidharth also took on the challenge of participating in the action-packed reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and emerged victorious by claiming the season's trophy. He outshone well-known contenders like Sana Saeed, Mukti Mohan, and Tanishaa Mukherji to secure the win.

Sid in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and other projects

Sidharth Shukla also flaunted his dancing skills on the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 alongside Sonia Jaffer. When Sonia Jaffer suffered an injury during the show, he was then teamed up with Mohena Singh.

Additionally, he took on hosting duties on shows like India's Got Talent, sharing the stage with Bharti Singh, and also graced the screen as a host on Savdhaan India.

Shukla in music videos

Sidharth Shukla also starred in several music videos. Back in the early 2000s, he featured in the video for the song Resham Ka Rumal sung by the renowned singer Ila Arun. This video played a significant role in propelling Sidharth to fame. Following his victory in Bigg Boss 13, he appeared in music videos such as Shona Shona with Shehnaaz Gill, Bhula Dunga, and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside Neha Sharma.

Watch The Song Here:

Sidharth was undoubtedly shining bright in his career. His remarkable journey serves as a true inspiration. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy remains alive in our hearts.

Gone too soon, Sidharth Shukla. Rest in peace.

