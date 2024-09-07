WATCH: Bharti Singh and her son Gola’s adorable interaction with the paps is too cute to miss

Everyone has immersed themselves in the preparation for welcoming Ganpati Bappa to their homes. Bharti Singh was among the many celebrities spotted on August 6 evening choosing Ganesh idol for home. She was accompanied by her son, Gola, aka Laksh. Besides her devotion to Bappa, it was her and Gola’s interaction with paps that caught our attention and is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Bharti Singh and her son got into the car to head home after choosing the Ganesh idol. As they got into the car, the paps surrounded them. Like always, the comedienne takes her time to interact with them. She asks her son to fold his hands and greet the paps. Little Golla cutely says, “Namaste.”

Then, on his mother’s instructions, he says, “Bye, humein jaane do. Mamu, prasad dey do. (Bye, let us go. Uncle, give us prasad.)”

Watch Bharti Singh’s son’s adorable interaction with the paps here:

One individual from the paparazzi gives Bharti Singh’s son money and asks him to have prasad. The comedienne is all smiles at this gesture and says, “Ye rakhne hain. Mamu ne diye hain. So sweet. Bolo, thank you so much. (We will keep this. Mamu has given. So sweet. Say thank you so much.)”

The video is winning over the internet. One user wrote in the comment section, "Bharti is the purest soul." Another wrote, "Bharti di ne apne bachche ko bohot achhi parvarish di hai or de rahi hain."

Advertisement

Bharti Singh and Golla brought home a Ganpati idol and started preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi. It’s an annual ritual at her place.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Gola in April 2022.

On the professional front, she is currently seen hosting Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited. Reportedly, the show recently got an extension. The show features Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, Reem Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, and Sudesh Lehri.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Smriti Irani, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and others welcome Bappa home with enthusiasm