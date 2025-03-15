WATCH: Bigg Boss 13 rivals Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma reunite at Holi party; netizens go berserk

The internet is buzzing over a viral video of Bigg Boss 13 stars Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, who were once known for their heated rivalry, reuniting at a Holi celebration. Fans are in awe as the two share warm moments, proving that they have moved past their differences.

In a heartwarming video shared by a social media user, Shehnaaz Gill was seen cradling Mahira Sharma’s face, hinting that their feud is now a thing of the past. The unexpected display of affection surprised many, especially given their intense history in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It seems the two were at the same holi party.

Check out Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion video below:

The two often clashed over their mutual connections with fellow contestants Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, making their rivalry one of the season’s most talked-about storylines.

During their time on the reality show, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma frequently found themselves at odds, with their disagreements escalating into personal attacks. Mahira shared a close bond with Paras, while Shehnaaz, who initially had feelings for him, often felt left out. This led to several heated arguments, with both taking jabs at each other. Their feud even turned physical at one point when Shehnaaz, in anger, pushed Mahira, leading to a stern warning from host Salman Khan.

Despite maintaining a cold relationship even after the show, their Holi reunion suggests that time and the festive spirit have helped them move on. Fans are delighted to see the former rivals embrace a fresh start, proving that old grudges can be left behind.

This unexpected reunion has reignited nostalgia among Bigg Boss 13 viewers, with many praising both Shehnaaz and Mahira for showing maturity and positivity. Whether this marks the beginning of a new friendship or just a cordial moment remains to be seen, but for now, the internet is loving every bit of their Holi celebration together.

Many took to social media to express their joy, calling the moment ‘unexpected but wholesome.’ Some even reminisced about their Bigg Boss 13 days, saying this reunion was something they never saw coming.