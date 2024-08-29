Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra reveals WHY he thinks his relationship with ex-girlfriend Mahira Sharma didn't work out

Bigg Boss Season 13 is undoubtedly the best season of Bigg Boss! Its contestants and the season are still in headlines due to their stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Two of the contestants, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, rose to fame due to their close relationship in the show. However, after three years, the couple parted ways.

Recently on his podcast, Paras Chhabra spoke about his breakup with Mahira Sharma while talking to Shefali Jariwala. When Shefali asked Paras about his relationship status, Paras said, "I am single now. Whatever relationship I had, you know about it. My relationship began with Bigg Boss and continued for 2-3 years."

Further, Paras shared details about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and said, "We were in a live-in relationship. As I said, most of the live-in relationships get destroyed." Shefali expressed her disagreement saying that it is not always true that live-in relationships do not work out and she mentioned that maybe Paras and Mahira were not meant to be.

Paras agreed and said, "Yes, maybe we were not meant to be together. However, whatever time we spent, it was nice and I learned a lot of things."

Shefali Jariwala shared how she was always fond of Mahira Sharma. Wishing them both good luck and happiness she said that she hopes they both find good partners. Paras also went on to express that he doesn't think he wants a girlfriend, and will directly get married now. Shefali asked him why he said this.

Advertisement

Paras shared, "Controversies happen and people think I am a playboy and casanova." Shefali suggested hum that controversies will keep happening. However, Paras said that he is doing the podcast so that the audience understands his nature.

Speaking about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, the former couple had starred in a few music videos together and were among the most loved duos of Bigg Boss. The former couple made headlines after their breakup when they attended Arti Singh's wedding. Paras and Mahira crossed paths at Arti Singh's wedding but ignored each other and grabbed eyeballs.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga REVEALS she is not romantically involved with Siddharth Dey