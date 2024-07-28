WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings; looks gorgeous in ethnic wear

Manisha Rani, known for her down-to-earth personality, is among the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. After doing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, success kissed her feet and Manisha became a household name. To pray for her upcoming endeavours and success, Manisha visited Siddhivinayak temple today (July 28).

Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple

A few hours back, Manisha Rani was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple. It is seen that the social media star is accompanied by her family members. Manisha looked beautiful as she opted for a red ethnic suit for this special outing and the printed blue dupatta elevated the charm of this outfit.

Watch Manisha Rani's video of visiting Siddhivinayak temple here-

After her visit, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame shared a video on her social media handle, giving a glimpse of her seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Sharing this video, Manisha Rani captioned, "To all my fans and friends.. aap sab k uper Bappa ka aashirwad bana rahe."

Watch Manisha Rani's video here-

More about Manisha Rani's professional life:

Manisha Rani was a famous social media personality but rose to stardom after she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan. In the show, her bond with Abhishek Malhan became the highlight of the season. During her stint, she was loved for her quirky one-liners, her down-to-earth personality and her friendship with Abhishek and Elvish Yadav. She emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Advertisement

After Bigg Boss, Manisha Rani participated in the star-studded dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Despite being a wild card contestant, Manisha gained immense love and praise for her power-packed performances and she emerged as the winner of the popular dance show.

Because of her success and fame on social media, Manisha Rani is now a well-known star. She is also a proud owner of a lavish house in Mumbai. Not only this, Manisha recently gifted a swanky car to her father on his birthday. On July 4, the social media influencer shared a heartwarming video of surprising her father by gifting him a Mahindra XUV 3XO in black, which is priced at around Rs 8 lakhs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Inside Manisha Rani's birthday bash: THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant attends party but someone else STEALS limelight