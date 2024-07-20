Bigg Boss OTT fame Manisha Rani's monsoon family vacation to Goa takes unexpected twists; 8 things to know

In her latest vlog, Manisha Rani gives a glimpse of how she and her family members spend their time in Goa rain.

The popular Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant and a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, Manisha Rani known for her lively appearance, always keeps the audience hooked with her engaging vlogs. Recently, she was seen enjoying her family vacation in Goa but was shocked by the unexpected rain, and expresses her emotions of not being able to fulfill some of her planned activities.

Here is everything you need to know about how Manisha Rani spent her family vacation in rainy Goa:

Arriving in Goa

In her latest vlog, Manisha Rani and her family members show their excitement right at the beginning at the airport. With enthusiasm, Manisha announces, “We’re in Goa.” Her excitement continues when she checks into their stay and gets a warm welcome from the staff members.

First glimpse of view

Later, Manisha leads her audience into their room, showing her cozy bed, luxurious bathroom, and outdoor view of her personal swimming pool surrounded by greenery. Before stepping outside, Manisha and her family first got relaxed, and had their lunch, where she shared a glimpse of the fridge in her room, drinks, packed cookies, and delicious meals.

Beachy day

The fun continues when Manisha and the fam get dressed up into the beach clothes and head over for some beachy fun, where they encounter a strict alert. But her day became special when some fans recognized her and came over to click some pictures. Despite the strict caution she and her family members enjoyed their getaway clicking some pictures, making videos, and enjoying the breezy air.

Advertisement

Shocked with heavy rain

Continuing the vlog, Manisha Rani who has expected heavy rain only in Mumbai, discusses her encounter with the the surprising rain in Goa. Curious about the weather, she asked the driver about the rain duration which was June, July, and August, expressing her disappointment about not being able to shoot videos.

On her way to the beach

Despite the heavy rainfall, Manisha decides to go to the beach, known for its beauty but also wishes the rain to stop. After having fun at Querim Beach, the family returned to their stay and had some fun in the pool. As she has previously visited Goa, Manisha Rani also expressed her wish to make her family have the best time and was seen capturing their cute moments.

Adventurous rides

Just like the rain, Manisha Rani and her family can’t be stopped. They decided to continue their fun trying some adventurous rides. Because of rain, many of rides were closed but they managed to find one place to enjoy.

Advertisement

Exciting rain twist

As soon as they entered Baga Beach, they were surprised by the sudden rain, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying it. They enjoyed drinks and delicious food at the beach amidst the loud music, creating the perfect monsoon vibes.

Fun continues

In the misty atmosphere, Manisha plays with her cute family members and then enjoys the Bollywood songs by dancing their hearts out. Later, they got back to their stay, and took a dip in the swimming pool, having some cute moments with her sister, and cute Mishka and capturing some best moments amidst the continuous rain.

Manisha Rani’s Goa vlog had some unexpected rain encounters but that didn’t stop them from having the best of their trip. From their excited arrival to their dance, everything in the vlog was a moment to cherish. In the entire vlog, we can see how much her family members mean to her, and she can do everything to make them happy.

Advertisement

On Manisha Rani’s work front:

She shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Ott Season 2, which proved to be a major turning point in her career. She soon got a chance to get featured in a song with Tony Kakkar, which was loved by her fans.

Manisha didn’t give up her dream to participate in a dancing show, and got a chance to appear as a wild-card contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and with her amazing dancing skills, she became the winner of the season.

Manisha Rani’s journey has been full of ups and downs, but she never gave up and worked hard to achieve everything she once dreamed of.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani jumps on Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba trend, aces hook step; WATCH