WATCH: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha pens sweet and quirky birthday wish for 'coolest dude' Shabir Ahluwalia

As today (August 10) Shabir Ahluwalia celebrates his birthday, Sriti Jha made sure to make her best friend's day special by writing an amazing birthday message for him. Sriti and Shabir have been the best buddies ever since they started shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. Even after the show, they retained their friendship and have a strong bond.

As Shabir Ahluwalia rings his birthday today, Sriti Jha took to her social media handle and shared a video from their Kumkum Bhagya shoot days. In this clip, the actors are riding on a bike in their costumes and are all smiles. Sharing this video and wishing Shabir, Sriti captioned, "You always have a choice between ruining someone’s day and making it better… always try to chose the later” -Shabir Ahluwalia. He always makes everyone’s day better."

Further, Sriti Jha continued, "Udta Karela" - Shabir Ahluwalia (Ofcourse this is my favourite phrase in all the phrases of all the world) Happy Birthday @shabirahluwalia, You’re the coolest dude You’re the goddamn daddy!! *breaks into jumps and starts singing happy birthday in a screechy voice."

Watch Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's video here-

As soon as this clip was shared, several flooded the comment section of Sriti's post and wished Shabir on his birthday. Arjit Taneja dropped "heart emoticons" whereas fans wished Shabir and showered love on him.

Speaking about Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's friendship, the two starred opposite each other in Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti essayed the role of Pragya whereas Shabir played Abhishek. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie received immense love and applause from the fans and viewers. Sriti and Shabir were a part of Kumkum Bhagya for seven years. However, even after the show, the two are in still touch and are close buddies.

Workwise, Sriti Jha is currently seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and essays the role of Amruta. In this show, Sriti stars opposite Arjit Taneja who plays the role of Virat.

Over the years, Sriti has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows like Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and many others.

