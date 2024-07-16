Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Arjit Taneja shows how he ignores calls and pretends to miss them; Netizens find it relatable

Arjit Taneja often makes girls go weak in the knees with his charming personality. The actor who is presently starring as lead in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, constantly shares pictures showcasing his sharp looks, grabbing eyeballs from a major chunk of his followers. Besides highlighting his suave appearance, Arjit also makes sure to drop relatable content on social media. He recently posted a video that evoked noticeable reactions from his colleagues and fans.

Arjit Taneja’s social media post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjit Taneja uploaded a clip disclosing one of his weird habits. He is seen eating food and turning a blind eye to an incoming call on his mobile phone.

The text in the snippet indicates how the actor sometimes ignores calls and later makes excuses for missing them by mistake. It reads, “Hey sorry I missed your call. Also Me:” Arjit added a quirky caption to the post which stated, “Imma Brb (not).”

Here’s a look at Arjit Taneja’s Instagram post:

Netizens react to Arjit Taneja’s post

As soon as the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor shared the post on social media, netizens began flooding the comments section with their views on the same.

A user penned, “Can I say I also do the same.” Another stated, “Me all the time.” A third one asked, “Same. Why is this one so true?”

Arjit’s friends also commented on his post. Sriti Jha simply wrote ‘Best’, while Charu Mehra and Abigail Pande dropped laughing emojis.

About Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja entered the industry a long time ago. He has been part of many popular TV shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Zindagi Ke Mehek, Bahu Begum, and Kaleerien, among others. The actor has also participated in reality shows namely Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and MTV Splitsvilla 6.

Currently, Arjit appears in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. They essay the roles of Virat and Amruta, respectively. Recently, Pratiksha Honmukhe of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also joined the serial as Virat’s ex-girlfriend.

Apart from his stint in television, the actor has also worked on Bollywood projects in Bollywood, the latest being Mr and Mrs Mahi.

