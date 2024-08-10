Shabir Ahluwalia birthday special: Celebrating his big day with his best on-screen pairings that made headlines

With more than 25 years in the television industry, Shabir Ahluwalia has delivered some memorable performances and shared screen space with several beautiful co-stars. His on-screen pairings scream chemistry and have set a high standard for all the leads.

Fans love Shabir Ahluwalia’s magical presence with his co-stars. From the high-voltage drama to the light-hearted romance, Shabir has always kept the viewers excited. The actor’s caliber of romanticizing with his co-stars makes his presence more engaging and entertaining, making every couple yearn for the same.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s best on-screen pairings

Here are some of Shabir Ahluwalia’s best on-screen pairings that made every moment special and worth watching.

1. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha

One of the sizzling on-screen pairs in the TV industry, Shabir as Abhi and Sriti Jha as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, is still unforgettable and known for their best chemistry. The chaotic duo Pragya and Abhi’s love story was full of hate, romance, and drama that never bored us, even for a single moment.

Both the actors are good friends in real life as well and are often spotted at awards and parties, making the audience feel nostalgic while remembering their best on-screen moments.

2. Shabir Ahluwalia and Jennifer Winget

In the initial stages of his career, Shabir as Omi, paired opposite Jennifer as Sneha in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, set the stage on fire with their strong connections. Omi is Sneha’s second husband, and their hate-to-love story has something special that makes it irresistible for the audience to stop obsessing over them.

The couple won the audience's hearts with their cute, light-hearted romance, making them want more.

3. Shabir Ahluwalia and Barkha Bisht

Another adorable pair! In the Starplus show Kkavyanjali, Shabir as Vansh Malhotra romanced Barkha Bisht as Arpita Nanda, creating a sizzling chemistry. Barkha and Shabir’s pairing was appreciated for the genuine connection they showed on-screen, bringing their characters to life.

Their onscreen presence together made a special place in millions of hearts, making them the talk of the town.

4. Shabir Ahluwalia and Prachi Bora

The popular daily soap opera Kayamath featured Milind and Prachi, portrayed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Prachi Bora. The duo, as the lead, gets into a marriage when Millind blackmails Prachi, who insults her in private but then gradually starts respecting and loving her.

The beautiful on-screen couple, Milind and Prachi, kept the viewers captivated with their electrifying chemistry, making them one of the audience favorites.

5. Shabir Ahluwalia and Mahhi Vij

In the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan, the story revolves around Dutta, initially played by Mishal Raheja, later replaced by Shabir Ahluwalia, and Nakusha by Mahhi Vij. The couple had an uneasy marriage, but Nakusha’s love won him over.

After stepping into Mishal Raheja’s shoes, Shabir Ahluwalia didn’t let the charm fade away and engaged the audience with their on-screen romances.

6. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy

Shabir's latest pair with Neeharika Roy in the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehlna Naam: Radha Mohan has made its place in one of the best jodis of Indian TV shows. Abhi, as a single dad, hired Radha to take care of his daughter, who gradually started having romantic feelings for each other. Their cute and chaotic moments left a lasting mark among the fans.

These Shabir Ahluwalia’s on-screen pairs always set their performance on fire, making the audience crush over their chemistry and wanting more scenes together.

Shabir Ahluwalia's recent work fronts

After completing 8 years in Kumkum Bhagya as Abhi, Shabir Ahluwalia returned to the screen paired with Neeharika Roy in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radhamohan. In this show, Shabir plays the role of Mohan, who is a single father, but his daughter hates him. The equation of both father and daughter changes when Radha enters to take care of Gungun, bringing both father and daughter close to each other. The show premiered in 2022 and is still running successfully, captivating audience interest.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, we all appreciate his contribution to the Indian television industry and for delivering some unforgettable performances that we will cherish for many years.

