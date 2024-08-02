Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan: From being at loggerheads with Pooja Bhatt to friendship with Manisha Rani; Revisiting his journey

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is set to begin in a few hours, and the season will finally have its winner! Amidst the buzz about the ongoing season, Pinkvilla wants to take readers back to the last season and the journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan.

Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukraa Insaan, was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He received applause from viewers for his strong opinions, contributions, dedication, and personality.

Friendship with Manisha Rani:

During their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, it was seen how Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani stood by each other through thick and thin. From cracking funny jokes to caring for each other during tough times, Manisha and Abhishek defined true friendship. Their bond was so pure and real that the two gained immense love and a massive fan following. Fans often shipped AbhiSa on social media. Even after the show, Manisha and Abhishek continued their bond and are still friends.

Clash with Pooja Bhatt:

Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt's constant clashes were one of the most talked-about segments of Bigg Boss OTT 2. One of their first major arguments happened after Abhishek was punished by Bigg Boss for discussing nominations. While Pooja scolded Abhishek for breaking the rules, he asked her not to comment on his mistake as he had already been punished.

The discussion escalated when Pooja questioned Abhishek's upbringing, which left him furious, and he asked her to focus on herself. There have been several instances when Abhishek and Pooja clashed. However, while their relationship soured day by day, eventually they decided to be cordial with each other towards the end of the show.

Calling Elvish Yadav non-deserving to win:

In the family week, Abhishek Malhan opened up to his mother mentioning how he doesn't think that a wild card contestant should lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. For the uninformed, Elvish Yadav had entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Talking about him, Abhishek shared with his mother how he thinks that the wild card has not lived the journey compared to the contestants who have been on the show since day one. When Salman Khan exposed Abhishek's statement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Elvish Yadav got upset after hearing Abhishek's thoughts about him.

Rivalry with Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naaz:

During the show, Abhishek Malhan had several major arguments with Bebika Dhurve. Their arguments seemed to have no bounds. There were times when Abhishek body-shamed Bebika, mocked her personality and her predictions, age-shamed Avinash Sachdev, and got upset with Falaq Naaz as she questioned his upbringing. Abhishek never had a good bond with Bebika, Avinash, and Falaq, and they often clashed with each other.

Complicated bond with Jiya Shankar:

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan had to share the bed together on the first day of the show. In the first episode, the two didn't get along well and had minor differences. However, as days passed, Jiya and Abhishek shared a cordial bond and then became good friends. During the show, Jiya even expressed that she has a soft corner for Abhishek. When Bharti Singh entered as a guest in the show, Abhishek went down on his knees and put a ring to Jiya in a fun segment. The two received immense love from their fans on social media.

Emerging as first runner-up:

For the unversed, Abhishek Malhan was extremely unwell in the final week of the show and was hospitalized. However, he attended the show's finale night and was declared as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

After the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, Abhishek Malhan featured in a few music videos and even appeared as a guest on Temptation Island.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, 2023, and went off air on August 14, 2023.

