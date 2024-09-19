Bigg Boss is known for its controversies, and Season 8 was no exception. Amidst the intense drama and unforgettable contestants, Kapil Sharma's appearance on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes was a breath of fresh air. His signature humor and witty banter brought a much-needed dose of laughter to the house.

As Kapil entered the Bigg Boss house, he was greeted warmly, with Bigg Boss saying, “Bigg Boss toh humesha se yahi chahte the ki aap unke ghar aaye." (Bigg Boss always wanted you to come to their house). Kapil playfully responded, “Aap chahte bada hai aur ho bhi jata hai poora.” (You desire something, and it actually comes true).

Continuing his banter, Kapil quipped, “Aap akele insaan hai Bigg Boss jo aap kisi bhi ladki ko uth kar bol dete hai. Bigg Boss chahte hai Karishma kamre mein aaye aur vo aa bhi jaati hai.” (You are the only person, Bigg Boss, who can call any girl to come, and she actually does. Bigg Boss says, ‘Karishma, come into the room,’ and she comes right away), leaving everyone laughing.

Kapil didn’t hold back and humorously pointed out, “Abhi thode hafte pehle dekha maine aapne Karishma ki makeup kit rakh li thi 4 hafte ke liye. Aapko toh kisi ke saamne aana nahi hota na, aapko milna toh aapne kahan lagaya makeup. Aise mat kiya karo Bigg Boss, bahu betiyan sabki sanjhi hoti hai.”

“(A few weeks ago, I saw that you had taken Karishma’s makeup kit for four weeks. You don’t have to appear in front of anyone or meet anyone, so where did you use the makeup? Don’t do this, Bigg Boss; our daughters belong to everyone.)

He also teased, “Swimming pool aapne bana rakha hai kabhi swimming wale scene aapne dikhaye nahi. Toh ye sab aap apne liye sambhal ke rakhte hai? (You have a swimming pool here, but you've never shown any swimming scenes. So, are you saving all that just for yourself?)”

For those unaware, Kapil Sharma is currently busy working for The Great Indian Kapil Show. Season 2 will feature the entire original cast from the first season, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The show will be available for streaming on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

