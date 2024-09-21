When Salman Khan kicked Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10 house and threatened to quit; Throwback

Bigg Boss Season 10 was among the most controversial seasons. It was the very first time that Bigg Boss opened its doors to the common people of India, along with celebrities. During this season, Priyanka Jagga, a participant, was kicked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house by host Salman Khan due to her abusive language and misbehavior towards other contestants.

During one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan lost his calm demeanor as he slammed Priyanka Jagga for her nasty attitude and crass comments. The host showed clips of Priyanka's offensive behavior, where she was seen making personal remarks about co-contestant Manu Punjabi's late mother. Her arguing nature and abusive language did not go well with Salman Khan.

After repetitive warnings, Salman finally decided to oust Priyanka from Bigg Boss Season 10. All the participants gave a standing ovation to Salman's decision. Salman bashed Priyanka for claiming to be superior to the show and called out her behavior.

After Priyanka's ousting, Salman said, "I would request Colors TV, never to get her back, ever on this show. Not only on this show but on this channel. If she ever comes on this channel, I will never work with Colors ever."

Priyanka Jagga has been one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss's history. In Bigg Boss 10, she was the first contestant to be evicted from the show. However, she returned as a wild card contestant. Again, her co-contestants voted her out, considering her behavior.

But Priyanka didn't get eliminated then and was kept in a secret room to monitor the house's happenings. After she stepped into the house again, Priyanka caused trouble and picked fights, which led to her ousting.

Speaking about the controversial show, Bigg Boss is set to be back soon with its new season. Yes, Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, will soon air on our Television screens.

