When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer fell and sustained real-life injury on set during crucial scene

Tanuj Mahashabde who is widely known for playing the role of Krishnan Iyer, a scientist in the famous Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always won the hearts of the audiences for his love-hate chemistry with his neighbor Jethalaal played by Dilip Joshi.

His commitment to his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is evident in his determination to persevere despite suffering a significant injury during the shooting. His dedication not only highlights the demanding nature of acting on TV but also underscores the professionalism required to maintain the show's ongoing production seamlessly.

Tanuj Mahashabde injured during risky scene on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set

Audiences admire Tanuj’s unconventional pairing with Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita, on the show. Tanuj's character frequently clashes with Jethalal (portrayed by Dilip Joshi), who harbors a secret crush on Babita. The humorous conflicts between Iyer and Jethalal are a favorite among viewers and widely celebrated in internet memes.

Tanuj Mahashabde encountered an injury while filming episodes for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah several years ago. The incident took place during the shooting of an episode where a truck jammed the gate of Gokuldham society as part of the storyline.

While performing this risky scene, Tanuj unfortunately sustained a notable injury that affected the production schedule and required medical attention.

Tanuj Mahashabde continues filming despite real-life injury on TMKOC set

In a specific episode, Roshan Singh Sodhi (portrayed by Gurucharan Singh) ingeniously plans to overcome the society's fencing. Using a ladder and a lengthy piece of plywood, Sodhi assists Taarak Mehta (played by Shailesh Lodha) in navigating the compound. As Taarak successfully crosses, Iyer (portrayed by Tanuj Mahashabde), who supports him throughout, unfortunately falls and sustains an injury.

What adds intrigue to this episode is the revelation that Tanuj Mahashabde endured a real-life injury during filming. Despite this setback, the committed actor persevered, continuing to film upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without taking any breaks. His dedication to the show and his role as Iyer shines through, even in challenging circumstances.

About Tanuj Mahashabde

Tanuj Mahashabde is a well-established figure in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his multifaceted talents as an actor and writer. His most notable role is that of Krishnan Subramanian Iyer, a scientist, in the immensely popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first aired in 2008.

Through his portrayal, Tanuj has captivated audiences with his portrayal of a character known for his wit, intelligence, and endearing interactions within the storyline of the show. His contribution to the success and longevity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah underscores his versatility and dedication to his craft.

