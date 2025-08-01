Who is Roshni Walia? Meet former TV child actress who is now Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's co-star in Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is finally out in theaters. The film, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, features several actors, including Roshni Walia. Born on November 20, 2001, Roshni will play a crucial role in the movie. For those unfamiliar with her work, this is not Roshni's first film; she has been part of the acting world since she was just 7 years old. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Roshni Walia?

Roshni Walia is an actress and a popular social media personality.

Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Roshni moved to Mumbai with her mother and sister when she was a child.

She currently resides in Mumbai with her mother, Sweety Walia, and her elder sister, Noor Walia.

In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, Roshni had spoken about her parents' relationship. She had shared that her parents are divorced.

Roshni began her acting career at the young age of 7, starting with an advertisement in 2010.

She made her television debut in 2012 with the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

In 2013, Walia played Maitri in the horror TV show Khauff Begins.

Roshni continued to find success, and her performance in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2014) made her a household name, as she portrayed the young Ajabde Purwar.

She went on to appear in another television show titled Yeh Vaada Raha in 2015 and starred in Tara From Satara in 2019.

Apart from Television, Roshni has acted in several films, including Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai and Firangi.

From movies to television, web shows, and music videos, Roshni has ventured into various fields and has received appreciation for her work.

Speaking about her social media presence, Roshni is very active on her social media platforms, especially on Instagram. She has over 3.8 million followers on her Instagram.

Now, Roshni is seen in Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2. The film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, and the late actor Mukul Dev in key roles. Son of Sardaar 2 released in theatres today, August 1, 2025.

