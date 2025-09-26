Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Did Tanya Mittal just express having feelings for Amaal Mallik?

A new day has begun in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and it has brought a new set of fights and misunderstandings with it. This time, there is an argument between two good friends, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, who is deeply hurt and breaks down. But later, they hug it out, proving their strong bond.

Argument between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik

The promo begins with Zeishan Quadri and Tanya Mittal sitting in the garden area and talking about voting. Amaal Mallik joins the conversation and reveals that her action scared him, and he doesn’t want a friend like her anymore. This left Mittal upset, and she said that she also doesn't want such friends.

Tanya further argued that Mallik also yelled at her. In his defence, he added that he yelled when they were alone and not in front of everyone. “10 logo ke samne chillana hai na to meri awaaz bahut buland hai.” (My voice is quite dominant if I have to yell in front of 10 people.)

His response left Mittal crying. Neelam Giri consoles her by saying, “Wo tereko bahut manta hai.” Upset, Tanya then tells her that he always finds a reason to get angry. We can then see Amaal coming to her, hugging her and asking her not to cry.

During their conversation, Mittal asks Amaal to see things from her perspective, to which he responds that he would expect her to be equally bold and tell others, “chadho mat mere pe, phaad ke rakh dungi main.”

