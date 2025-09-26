Bigg Boss 19, September 25, Episode Highlights: Awez Darbar breaks down after fake allegations, Nehal Chudasama re-enters the house

Bigg Boss 19, September 25, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with the housemates dancing and enjoying themselves, ensuring their participation in the task. After the music stops, they sit on the bed. As part of the task, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and Amaal Mallik are voted out of the captaincy task. After some time, Kunickaa and Tanya lock horns over food and kitchen things.

Kunickaa alleges that the social media influencer used ghee, but the latter denies it. Gradually, the issue snowballs into a major argument.

Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhatt fight over chair

During the second round of the task, the contestants take their seats after the music stops. Ultimately, Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhatt get into an aggressive fight as the latter tries to block a chair. At the end, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha, and Pranit More move out of the race for captaincy. Furthermore, when Mridul talks to Awez, Shehbaz advises the former not to be influenced by Awez.

In the last round, BB shows unseen footage of the contestants talking about each other. One of the clips shows Baseer, Amaal, Shehbaz, and Zeishan having a conversation about Awez. The situation soon changes when Awez loses his cool after hearing conversations about him. The dancer says, "Chomu log, bata du ek baat." This leaves Baseer angry, who replies, "Chomu tu hoga. Chela, chomu chilke tu hai. Nikalu kya history?"

Nehal Chudasama re-enters the house

After a while, Nehal takes Gaurav Khanna's name as one of the contenders for captaincy. Farrhana and Gaurav emerge as the finalists of the upcoming captaincy task.

Awez breaks down while Gaurav consoles him. The former says that housemates are accusing him of false allegations about his dating life. Baseer remarks that his ex-girlfriend was also Awez's ex. On the other hand, Tanya confronts Mridul for talking about a man who claimed to be her boyfriend. She cries before Zeishan.

Furthermore, Baseer apologizes to Awez and Nagma. Also, Nehal leaves the secret room and re-enters the house. She shares her feedback with the housemates.

