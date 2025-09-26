Bigg Boss 19, September 26, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt becomes captain, Amaal Mallik throws mic after losing cool at Nehal Chudasama

Today's episode starts with Awez Darbar speaking with Amal Mallik and states that Mallik's friends often intend to demean others. The singer apologizes to Awez and tries to clear the misunderstanding. Abhishek Bajaj accuses Farrhana Bhatt of using his towel, and the latter claims that Neelam Giri gave it to her. They argue over hygiene, and Farrhana remarks that she didn't know it was his. Zeishan Quadri engages in a conversation with the Laila Majnu actress and advises her to relinquish her captaincy.

Captaincy task creates drama and chaos in Bigg Boss 19 house

The master of the house asks each contestant to put a black garland around the neck of Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna, either of whom they don't want as their captain. As the task unfolds in the assembly room, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Abhisehk Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Pranit More criticize Farrhana. At the end, Gaurav loses and Farrhana becomes the new captain.

Expressing disappointment over the same, the Anupamaa actor addresses the people who voted him out and calls them 'hypocrites.' Further, Baseer Ali comes to Gaurav and discusses the captaincy. On the other hand, Nehal Chudasama shares what she saw during her stay inside the secret room.

Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj get into brawl

While Tanya is busy making puri for the housemates, Abhishek calls her 'flipper.' So, the social media influencer gets upset, and the duo gets involved in a heated argument. Later, Farrhana distributes duties among the housemates.

In the night, Amaal Mallik throws away his mic, saying, "Bhaad mein jaaye Bigg Boss." He loses his cool when Nehal mentions that she saw Awez's guilt and realised that he is someone for whom she has empathy. She breaks down in front of Farrhana.

On the other hand, Amaal confronts Tanya for crossing the line of joking about the captaincy task. So, she cries, and Neelam consoles. Later, both apologize to each other. Meanwhile, Pranit subtly mocks Amaal. The episode ends.

