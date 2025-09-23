Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Pranit More clashes with Amaal Mallik, mocks him ‘gaata kam hai bajta zyada hai’

Bigg Boss 19 house sees a different set of arguments every day. This time, the big fight is between Amaal Mallik and Pranit More, who call each other names. Their fight intensified so much that other housemates had to intervene and stop them.

Verbal fight between Amaal Mallik and Pranit More

The promo begins with Amaal Mallik sitting and chilling with other housemates when Pranit More barges in angrily and calls him ‘nalla’ (useless) and laughs. He also went on to say, “tere me itna zeher bhara hai na. Gaata kam hai, bajta zyada hai.” (There is so much poison filled in you.) Mallik then makes a funny gesture with his hands of a flying bird and tells him, “bartano ke sath tereko bhi dho dunga.” (I will wash you along with other utensils.) “Tere baatein tere jokes jaise purane ho gaye hai.” (Your talks have become old, just like your jokes).

The comedian explains to himself that he is not like the singer who talks behind everyone’s back. That is when Amaal comes and puts his hand on his chest and says that everyone heard what he is saying. More yells in anger and asks him not to touch. Mallik touches him again to piss him and tells him that even he can do it.

Pranit then comes ahead, and it looks as if there is going to be a physical fight, but then other contestants take Amaal away.

Amaal Mallik’s verbal fight with Abhishek Bajaj

This is not the first time that Amaal Mallik has had a verbal fight with a contestant in the house. The latest captaincy task spiralled into a fierce showdown between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. During the challenge, Abhishek got physical with Awez Darbar, prompting Baseer Ali to intervene and caution him. “You are picking up and throwing Awez, you need to stop,” Baseer said.

Amaal, assigned as the sanchalak (supervisor), stepped in and firmly told Abhishek, “Ruk. Maine bola ruk. (Stop. I said stop).” Abhishek refused to listen and retorted, “Main apni marzi se rukunga. (I will stop on my own will).” Amaal immediately responded, “Mere saath mat bhid. (Don’t clash with me).”

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to air on Colors TV and streams on Jio Hotstar, keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and high-voltage drama.

