Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aarun Mashettey welcomes 2nd daughter, documents wife’s pre-delivery journey

A piece of good news is coming in from the telly world. Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber gamer Aarun Srikanth Mashettey and his wife welcome their second child, a baby girl. The content creator and his wife, Malak, are already parents of another girl named Jury. He became popular after appearing on the 17th season of Salman Khan-hosted show. This news has created quite a buzz on social media.

Aarun Mashettey welcomes 2nd daughter

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aarun Mashettey shared an adorable and heartwarming video showcasing the time spent in hospital before the birth of their daughter. It begins with the YouTuber hugging his pregnant wife in the hospital and planting a forehead kiss. They seem to be having a conversation, while the Bigg Boss 17 contestant could not stop loving his wife. Then, at one point, even their elder daughter came into the frame and hugged her parents, making it a lovely family moment.

He even tries to make the moment light by pretending to be pregnant, and this makes them laugh. From the video, it's evident that Malak got admitted to the hospital at 2.51 p.m. and after many hours, the pair was blessed with their bundle of joy at 7.40 a.m. They named their younger daughter Elina. The YouTuber captioned this video as, “Welcome to Family Elina Mashettey,” with a red heart emoji.

Arun Mashettey’s YouTube channel

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aarun owns a popular YouTube channel called Achanak Bhayanak Gaming. As he belongs to Hyderabad, fans also call him the Prince of Charminar. His YouTube channel consists of vlogs with his wife, Malak and game-related clips. Fans are quite interested in his personal life and love his prank-related clip. Aarun has always been very vocal about himself and has been known for his candid and family-oriented nature.

