Bigg Boss 19, September 27, Episode Highlights: Salman Khan drops a reality check for Awez Darbar, did Neelam Giri escape eviction?

Bigg Boss 19’s latest episode is finally here with Salman Khan hosting the weekend special, Weekend Ka Vaar, once again on September 27, 2025. As the Bollywood superstar returned to the BB floors, he dropped some major insight on the contestants’ performance, making it a dramatic evening.

Bigg Boss 19: September 27 Episode highlights

1. Salman Khan celebrates Tanya Mittal’s birthday

This week’s episode began with Salman Khan celebrating Tanya Mittal’s birthday. Khan offered her wishes and even gave her baklava, followed by some light-hearted jokes.

When asked for a gift from Salman, the Bollywood superstar joked and said, “Given the way life is going, everyone who was attached to me and was attached to me is suffering.” Eventually, he gave her a gift.

Later on, Salman asked Kunicka to say something about Tanya, which ended up as a poetic taunt. Amaal also sang a song for her.

2. Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik express unhappiness in Nehal’s return

Salman Khan later asked the housemates whether any of them were unhappy with Nehal’s return. Abhishek and Amaal admitted they weren’t pleased by the decision.

Nehal further explained that while Abhishek gets overly aggressive, he is a good person. Salman then asked her to “remove the masks” from three people. She chooses Zeeshan, Tanya, and Baseer.

3. Salman takes a dig at Abhishek’s captaincy

Salman Khan further asked about Abhishek’s captaincy over the past week. Noting that Ashnoor Kaur was guiding him, Salman called out Abhishek for wasting his opportunity.

While Abhishek denies it, Salman pointed out that it was how it appeared as if Ashnoor was winding him like a toy at every moment.

4. Salman Khan and Gauahar Khan give Awez a reality check

Salman Khan and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan appeared together this episode and gave Awez Darbar a much-needed reality check. Salman initially pointed out Awez’s lack of participation, and Gauahar added and urged him to speak up. She emphasized how he had been silent for the past weeks on important issues.

Salman and Gauahar also confronted Amaal Mallik over his behaviour in the house over the weeks.

5. Neelam Giri is saved from eviction

In the fleeting moments of the show, Salman Khan announced that Neelam Giri received a fair share of love from the audience, and she was saved from eviction.

