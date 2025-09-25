Bigg Boss 19, September 24, Written Update: Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand engage in ugly spat, ration task creates chaos

Bigg Boss 19, September 24, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Awez Darbar's argument with Amaal Mallik. Awez claims that the singer escalated the fight because he saw Tanya Mittal laughing. Meanwhile, Baseer Ali and Pranit More get into an ugly spat and taunt each other. The comedian says that Baseer and Amaal almost got physical with him. So, Abhishek Bajaj confronts them for the same.

Farrhana Bhatt and Ashnoor Kaur compete for weekly ration

Abhishek, being the captain, gets special access to the app room. Bigg Boss announces that he can choose any of the female contestants as the contender for the captaincy task, but with a condition. The actor chooses Ashnoor Kaur.

Later, Farrhana Bhatt is declared the second contender for the captaincy task. Further, the ration task unfolds with Farrhana and Ashnoor as opponents. At the end, Farrhana wins, with Ashnor losing the advantage of being one of the contenders for the captaincy task. Awez says that the Patiala Babes actor played fair. Gradually, the house turns chaotic over the weekly ration.

In the night, Pranit and Gaurav discuss the ongoing development. The stand-up comedian mentions that they always lose the task and discuss Mridul Tiwari.

Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand clash with each other

In the morning, Shehbaz Badesha jokes about Baseer and Farrhana getting married. On the other hand, Gaurav talks to Mridul to clear his stand. Then, we see Tanya narrating the mythological tale of Krishna and Radha to Amaal.

Further, each housemate reviews Abhishek's captaincy. Baseer, Tanya, Farrhana, and Amaal criticize the Parvarrish actor. They claim that Ashnoor acted like a vice captain and Bajaj was a puppet to her. After all the votes, he is declared a successful captain. Later, Farrhana and Kunickaa fight. The former calls the Taish actor a 'stupid' woman.

Ashnoor warns Bhatt not to use derogatory remarks for Kunickaa. However, Farrhana keeps lashing out at the veteran actor. With the task underway, the episode comes to a close. A major drama is expected to shake the house in the next episode.

