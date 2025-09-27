Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan and Gauahar Khan school Awez Darbar over neglect in game, latter calls Amaal Maik ‘dogla’

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is set to hit the screens on September 27, 2025. As Salman Khan returns for the weekend special episode, a new promo has been released, featuring him and Gauahar Khan schooling Awz Darbar over his lack of participation in the house this past week.

Promo: Salman Khan and Gauahar call out Awez Darbar’s lack of performance in Bigg Boss

At the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan began his conversation with Awez Darbar by emphasizing that, as a host, he can only help Awez if Awez speaks up about his issues.

In his words, “Awez, I can only help you if you help yourself. Aapne pure hafte apne mudde par kuch nahi bole, mein ussi tarah kuch nahi bolunga. (You did not utter a single word about your own issues the entire week, and likewise, I won’t say anything to you either.)”

Soon after, former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Gauahar Khan made an appearance and added her thoughts to Awez’s performance on the show. She said, “Aapko yahan par kya ho raha hain Awez? (What is happening to you Awez?) If you don’t fight your battle, then who will?”

“Aap bilkul chup ho muddon pe jahan aapko actually bolna chahiye. (You are even silent when discussing issues, even when your opinion is necessary.) If you get lost, you have no chance on this show,” she added.

Looking ahead, Gauahar Khan also commented on Amaal Mallik’s performance inside the Bigg Boss house over the past weeks.

She remarked, “Amaal… Aapka jo character aa raha hain, woh bahut saara dogla aa raha hain aur aap kisi ke nahi hain. (Amaal… Your character in the show is coming off as very hypocritical, and you're not on anyone’s side.)”

Watch the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is the latest edition of the popular Hindi reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan. The program’s weekend special episode is available for streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and will broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

