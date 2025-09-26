Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Nehal breaks down in tears after feud with Amaal Mallik, ‘Agar apka ego hurt hua hai…’

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is witnessing some major dynamic shifts after the release of the new promo. Following recent developments in the house, a new glimpse has surfaced, showing Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik clashing with each other, creating a tense atmosphere.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Nehal Chudasama breaks down in tears after fight with Amaal Mallik

In the latest promo from Bigg Boss 19 house, Nehal Chudasama, Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Zeishan Quadri are seen chatting in the courtyard. During the conversation, Nehal voices her support for Awez Darbar, which prompts Amaal to call her out for showing what he perceived as ‘biased empathy’.

Nehal says, “Awez ki shakal dekh kar mujhe bahut bura laga (I felt bad after seeing Awez).” This comment instantly draws reactions from Amaal and Zeishan, who are seated nearby.

In response, Amaal remarks, “Agar Awez ki empathy mere aur hum sab se zyada hain, toh phir Awez hi hain phir. (If your empathy for Awez is greater than for me or the rest of us, then clearly, you support him.)”

Nehal retaliates, saying, “Agar apka ego hurt hua hain na, toh aap dekho. (If your ego is hurt, then that’s your problem.)” The argument escalates, with Amaal throwing away his satchel and walking away, saying goodbye to the group.

After Amaal and Baseer leave, Nehal confides in Zeishan about the incident, expressing her frustration and disappointment. She says, “Amaal ke liye mujhe 50 baar empathy feel hui hain, usko ek baar bhi woh nahi dikha? (I felt empathy towards Amaal 50 times, did he not see that?).”

Breaking down in tears, Nehal continues, “Bhaad mein jao tum log. Iss room mein beth ke cheezein suni hain par negativity express nahi ki hain unn logon ko. (To hell with you all. I have sat in that room and listened to so much negativity, but never expressed it to these people).”

Watch the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is the latest season of the show. The reality TV programme is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar and airs on the television channel Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aarun Mashettey welcomes 2nd daughter, documents wife’s pre-delivery journey