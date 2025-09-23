Bigg Boss 19 September 23 Written Update: Tanya Mittal gets princess treatment by Amaal, who becomes the new captain?

The September 23 episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with heated arguments, playful moments, and surprising twists. From Zeishan Quadri’s clash with Kunickaa Sadanand to Tanya Mittal enjoying a royal treatment, the house saw both tension and laughter.

Zeishan and Kunickaa fight, Mridul complains about rotis

In the previous episode, the day began with rising tension between Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand. Their argument escalated when Kunickaa warned, “I will even slap you.” Earlier, Mridul Tiwari complained about not getting rotis, which soon turned into a house-wide fight. Tanya Mittal also got involved.

Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama, observing from the secret room, commented harshly on Tanya. She called her names and expressed strong disapproval of her behavior inside the house.

Here’s what happened in the September 23 episode

The Bigg Boss commentary task became the highlight of Day 30. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha started the task with witty remarks about Tanya, Abhishek, and Kunickaa. Nehal was seen smiling at their performance.

In the next round, Gaurav and Pranit mocked Amaal, Tanya, and Neelam. Nehal nodded in agreement with their commentary. Later, Mridul and Pranit trolled Gaurav, Amaal, and Shehbaz, while Shehbaz and Farrhana targeted Gaurav, Awez, Kunickaa, and Zeishan.

When asked to pick the winner, Nehal chose Team Shehbaz. She admitted both teams were entertaining but revealed that her closer bond with Team Shehbaz members influenced her choice. As a result, Team Shehbaz was saved from nominations, while Team Pranit was nominated.

Tanya Mittal’s princess moment

In the latest promo, Tanya Mittal was seen enjoying royal treatment from Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Zeishan Quadri. Tanya laughed, “Shehbaz brought my plate, Amaal is feeding me, and Zeishan will give me water.” The fun continued as Amaal fed her with his hand while Zeishan helped her drink.

Later, Tanya told Neelam, “I am a big psycho, no one truly knows me. I act down to earth, but I am not.” She added, “When I want coffee, I buy it from Gwalior, take it to Agra, and drink it behind the Taj Mahal in a garden chair. I also eat biscuits from London, and if I don’t get them, I cry.”

Nehal calls Abhishek ‘bakwas’, picks Farrhana for captaincy

During the episode, Bigg Boss asked Nehal to choose a female contestant she thinks deserves to be captain. She picked Farrhana. When asked about Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal called him “bakwaas."

Cleaning issues also triggered fights. Abhishek and Farrhana argued over clothes, while Baseer clashed with Abhishek about washroom cleaning. Shehbaz sarcastically said, “I need this house to be more active, as these people are sleepy, and then I got sleepy, and that’s not good.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Pranit More clashes with Amaal Mallik, mocks him ‘gaata kam hai bajta zyada hai’