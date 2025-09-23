Bigg Boss 19, September 22 Episode Written Update: Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri's fight turns ugly, nomination task begins

Bigg Boss 19, September 22, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri poking fun at Zeishan Quadri. Kunickaa Sadanand asks Farhana Bhatt not to leave the kitchen if she is assigned the kitchen duties. Further, Zeishan is seen sleeping while Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand reveal that he has to do his duty as he is all well by now. Interestingly, Nehal Chudasama is in the secret room, watching the activities of the housemates.

Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand get into a nasty fight

Kunickaa Sadanand asks Neelam not to help Zeishan with the chores. Later, Neelam conveys the same to him, and ultimately, Zeishan and Kunickaa engage in a heated argument. Both lash out at each other. Their verbal fight turns ugly after the actress says, "Jhaapad maarungi (I will slap you)."

Another argument erupts after Mridul Tiwari points out that no roti is left for him. The issue gradually snowballs into a major spat involving Tanya Mittal. Meanwhile, Nehal calls Tanya a 'piece of sh*t.’

On the other hand, Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik team up to steal eggs. The former enters the bedroom and opens Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj's drawer, taking away the eggs.

Later, Neelam apologizes to Kunickaa, but the latter refuses to talk to her. The Bhojpuri actress tries to clarify her stand, but Kunickaa keeps on taunting, with the intention of not clearing things up. Meanwhile, Neelam also lashes out at Awez Darbar for interfering in their issue. She even breaks down.

Nomination unfolds

The master of the Bigg Boss 19 house announces the nomination task. The housemates get divided into two teams:

Team Shehbaz (Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, and Kunickaa Sadanand)

Team Pranit More (Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur)

BB asks both teams to engage in commentary, and lastly, Nehal will decide which team impresses her the most. All the contestants on the losing team will be nominated for the week.

