Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan blasts Amaal Mallik for his rash behavior, ‘Har baat me gaaliyan dena…’

Another week is about to end, and a brand new Weekend Ka Vaar episode is about to enthral all the Bigg Boss 19 fans. Salman Khan is back and how! The promo for the weekend episode is here, and we bet it is going to leave you guys speechless. The actor’s angry mode is on, and he is blasting Amaal Mallik for his behavior in the house.

Salman Khan is angry with Amaal Mallik

The promo begins with Salman Khan talking to the contestants in the house. He points out Amaal Mallik in an angry tone and tells him, “Amaal, jab aap yaha pe aaye the tab aapne bola tha main apna image saaf karne ko aaya hu, jo billkul hi nahi ho raha. Har baat me gaaliyaan dena, families pe jana.” (Amaal, you entered the house with a thought of cleaning your image, but I cannot see that happening at all. You abuse in every statement, go to their families.)

He further questioned, “Bachche hai na? You want them to use this kind of language?” The actor concluded by saying, “He is a very talented boy. Do not waste your potential. I want you to come out as a winner. Not winning the show, you come out and stay that way.” The singer obliged with his head down and said, “Yes bhai done!”

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s fight

In the recent episode, we saw good friends Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik fighting. They had an argument over the nominations of the week, after which the singer told her that he doesn’t want a friend like her. This left her heartbroken, and she broke down in tears.

Later, Amaal comes to her and asks her to stop crying by apologising to her. He even asks her to take a stand for herself in the house.

More about Bigg Boss 19

The 19th season of Bigg Boss is currently going on. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and it marks his 16th collaboration with the reality show. You can watch Bigg Boss 19 either on JioHotstar, where it is currently available for streaming 24*7 or on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, September 26, Episode Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt becomes captain, Amaal Mallik throws mic after losing cool at Nehal Chudasama