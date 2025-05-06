Why is Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan in news again?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and abuse.

Ajaz Khan, the controversial personality of the entertainment industry, is making headlines again after he was allegedly accused of raping a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and helping her to get in the industry. The actor has been booked by the Mumbai Police following a rape compliant.

The Mumbai Police are searching for the Bigg Boss 7 fame as he has reportedly disappeared after an FIR was lodged against him. A case was registered against him at the Charkop police station on Sunday (May 4).

According to an ETimes TV report, an FIR was lodged against Ajaz Khan, after which he has remained unreachable. The Police officials say they have been unable to reach him, and his phone has reportedly been switched off. As reported by ANI, Mumbai Police has registered case against Charkop Police Station for allegedly raping an actress.

The Police then reached out to Ajaz, but his number has been switched off since then. The report also mentioned that the Police tried to meet Ajaz in person, but he wasn't present at the location. The Mumbai Police are actively trying to track him down.

Ajaz was booked after the complaint alleged that he promised the actress a role in his OTT show, House Arrest. Reportedly, he also promised the woman to help her get other projects and assured her of marriage to gain her trust. As per the complainant, the Bigg Boss 7 fame raped the woman at her house on March 25, 2025 and assaulted her again days later. He did this repeatedly, promising to marry and take responsibility for her.

Along with this major controversy, Ajaz is in trouble for showing obscene content in his web show House Arrest, which is streamed on the Ullu app.

Furthermore, in 2021, Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was found with drugs. He was locked behind bars for 26 months.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

