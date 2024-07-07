World Chocolate Day 2024: Arjun Bijlani celebrates by playing fun games with school kids; VIDEO is too cute to miss

Today (July 7), World Chocolate Day is celebrated across the world and many around the globe mark this occasion by eating and distributing chocolates to their loved ones. Arjun Bijlani, who is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry, also celebrated this 'delicious' occasion with special people. To celebrate this day, Arjun visited a BMC school and distributed chocolates among the students.

Arjun Bijlani celebrates Chocolate Day:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani dropped a video giving his fans and followers a glimpse of his Chocolate Day celebration. In this clip, the actor is seen having fun with the kids, playing with them and distributing chocolates to the children.

Sharing this video, the Naagin actor wrote, "Spent the day celebrating #WorldChocolateDay with the sweetest kids from a BMC school It was such a fun and emotional experience seeing their faces light up with joy as we enjoyed some yummy chocolate together. Love kids and their pure happiness!"

Watch Arjun Bijlani's video here-

About Arjun Bijlani's ongoing projects:

Currently, Arjun Bijlani is busy entertaining his massive fan following by portraying the role of Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. The daily sopa also stars Nikki Sharma in the lead role. While Arjun plays the role of Shiv, Nikki essays Shakti. The show premiered on July 3, 2023, and is a spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Simultaneously, Arjun is also a part of a cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs. On the show, Arjun, along with Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek, cook delicacies given by host Bharti Singh, which are later tasted by Chef Harpal Singh.

While Arjun balances these two shows, he never fails to treat his digital family by sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life. He has 8 million followers on Instagram and all his posts go viral within minutes.

Speaking about his personal life, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami. The couple are parents to a son named Ayaan.

