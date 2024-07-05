Karan Kundrra lovingly kisses Tejasswi Prakash in romantic photo dump from London vacation; Aly Goni is all hearts

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash know how to swoon the hearts of their fans with their chemistry! A few days ago, Karan and Tejasswi were seen spending quality time with each other as they were vacationing in London. From visiting tourist points together to spending time with close friend Rajiv Adatia, TejRan's vacation was filled with love, laughter, and picturesque moments that were unmissable!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's PICS from London vacation:

Karan Kundrra recently delighted his fans by sharing several new pictures from his vacation in London. He posted ten new photos on his Instagram account, featuring moments from his trip with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

The pictures include candid shots taken at the London Bridge, a couple of photos at tourist spots, solo snapshots while enjoying delicious food, and poses at various places they visited. One of the standout photos shows Karan Kundrra showering forehead kisses on Tejasswi, which has garnered a lot of love and attention from their fans. Sharing this post, Karan captioned, "London Dump #1."

Take a look at TejRan's post here-

Celebs react to Karan's post:

In the comment section of this post, Karan wrote, "All my pictures were clicked by my laadiiii btw." Karan commented again on this post teasing Rajiv Adatia and said, "And no Rajiv was hurt in the process." Replying to Karan's comment, Rajiv said, "I was (laughing emoticons)."

As soon as this post was uploaded on social media, fans and friends flooded the comment and showered their love on Karan and Tejasswi. Aly Goni dropped a "heart emoticon."

One fan wrote, "So so beautiful pictures stay happy always," another netizen wrote, "U both the most beautiful couple," another user commented, "My favourite couple."

Karan and Tejasswi end breakup rumors

A few days ago, rumors were rife that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had parted ways. These speculations emerged after Karan Kundrra didn't share a post wishing his ladylove on Instagram. However, putting an end to all these false rumors, Tejasswi and Karan were then seen vacationing.

For the uninformed, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going headstrong since then.

