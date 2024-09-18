Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira’s marriage is not called off? Romiit Raaj's BTS PICS delight fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to treat viewers with a rollercoaster of emotions as their favorite couple, Abhira and Armaan, are yet to get married. The challenges and obstacles that they continue to navigate have made fans impatient and now, they want to see them married. The recent twist in the serial showed Abhira and Armaan calling the wedding off. But, Romiit Raaj aka Rohit has shared pictures from their wedding.

On September 17, Romiit Raaj shared two pictures– one with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and another with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). The pictures show Abhira and Armaan dressed in matching bridal trousseau and Rohit is also decked up in traditional. The pictures are not from another pre-wedding ceremony and the caption has confirmed it.

Check out Romiit Raaj’s pictures here:

Romiit uploaded the pictures with the caption, “Wedding Of the Year. Bhaiya Aur Bhabhi” Well, fans of Abhimaan can finally rejoice as it’s confirmed despite all struggles, the two reel-life lovebirds will end up together.

Meanwhile, talking about the current plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira’s blood reports showed that she can never conceive. Seeing the reports, Vidya called off the mehendi ceremony midway. As Kaveri, Vidya, and Sanjay insulted Abhira, Manish took her away with him.

Abhira and Armaan are heartbroken and they talk about the next step. While Armaan has not decided what he wants to do, Abhira stated that she doesn’t want to ruin Armaan’s future. So, she won’t marry him. Armaan announced Abhira’s decision to his family members. Vidya and Kaveri are happy that Abhira took the right decision.

Advertisement

Viewers are eager to see if Armaan and Abhira will reconcile and get married. Spoilers suggest that they will find out the reports were fake and someone planned it to call off their wedding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 17: Vidya stops Armaan and Abhira’s mehendi, will they part ways?