Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan expressing his love for Abhira; however, Madhav has asked her to be sure about Armaan before accepting his proposal.

In the upcoming episodes, the show is set to take a tragic turn, which might bring Armaan and Abhira closer.

Armaan to face a major tragedy

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes, Armaan will face a life-threatening event and will battle for his life. Meanwhile, Abhira will rescue him and try to save him.

Armaan gets stuck in riots

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will get stuck in a riot and will be stabbed by goons. His health will worsen because of the injury. Abhira will rescue Armaan and take him to a safer place.

Abhira to treat Armaan's wounds

Because of the riots, doctors wouldn't be able to reach the location to save Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and a doctor would ask Abhira to take the matter into her own hands and save Armaan's life by treating his wound.

It will be exciting to see if Abhira will be able to save Armaan or not.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Since its premiere in 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline. Spanning over four generations, the show addresses societal norms, making it a resonant and thought-provoking series.



Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira Sharma alongside Rohit Purohit, who portrays the role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, introduced into the storyline after the leap involving Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's characters.

