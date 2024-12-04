Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhir reveals Daksh is Ruhi’s baby; How will Abhira react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a few months' leap in the show. Post leap, a lot of changes were introduced in the lives of the lead characters, Abhira, Armaan, and the parallel leads, Ruhi, Rohit. The current storyline shows Armaan and Abhira raising Ruhi and Rohit’s baby, Daksh. Ruhi and Abhira are ignorant about the truth, but soon, Abhir will reveal it.

Abhir, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s son who entered the storyline very recently, got to know that Abhira is her sister. Although their paths crossed a few times, it was in the recent episode that Manish revealed he was her brother. Now, the latest promo shows during the recent puja at home, Kaveri asks where is the baby’s uncle. Abhir enters with a gift and says that he couldn’t miss this special day.

Watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

Kaveri aka Dadi sa asks Abhir to give the child to his mother’s lap. He picks up Daksh from the crib and gives him to Ruhi. Kaveri repeats that she asked him to give the baby to his mother. Abhir replies that he did the same. Abhira screams Abhir’s name.

Abhir says in front of everyone, “Ruhi is bachhe ka maa hain, pucho Armaan se. (Ruhi is the mother of this child, ask Armaan).” Armaan looks sad and confused as Abhira questions him. He doesn't reply and the latter falls on the floor.

It will be interesting to see how this revelation changes the equation between Armaan and Abhira. Some spoiler reports suggest that the couple will be separated.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Kya Daksh se juda raaz badal dega Abhira aur Armaan ki zindagi? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, 9 December, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par”

Talking about Rajan Shahi’s serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. It also stars Anita Raaj and Shruti Ulfat, among others. Actor Mohit Parmar entered as Abhir. It airs Monday through Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

