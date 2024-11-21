Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhir returns; will he mend Abhira and Ruhi’s relationship?

In an interesting twist, the long-running serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reintroduces one of its old characters. Abhir, Akshara, and Abhimanyu’s son will make a comeback in the life of the Goenka family. But it will not be a happy family reunion, as he will be angry with Manish Goenka for casting him and his mother away.

Abhir, who left the Goenka house as a child with her mother after Arohi’s accident, will make a comeback in the 4th generation of the serial for the first time. Although it was shown that he was dead along with his poppy Abhimanyu, it seems the makers have planned interesting twists. A promo gives a glimpse of how he will cross paths with the Goenkas again.

Abhira, Armaan, Manish, and Swarna take BSP to his first vaccination. On the way, their car collides with a man’s jeep. Abhira gets down to teach him a lesson, but Armaan and Manish stop him. Abhir recognizes Manish and Swarna. He tells him that he shouldn’t give anyone big lessons about family when he fails to take care of his own. Manish doesn’t understand what he is talking about.

A few days back, it was shown that Manish was telling Swarna that only a brother could fix the conflict between the two sisters, Abhira and Ruhi. Viewers were guessing that the makers would introduce Abhir’s track. It will be interesting to see how Abhira will react once she finds out Abhir is her brother.

Talking about Rajan Shahi’s serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. It also stars Anita Raaj and Shruti Ulfat, among others. It airs Monday through Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

