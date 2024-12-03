Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: Abhira gets to know about her brother Abhir; Ruhi reacts THIS way

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 3: Today’s episode begins with Abhira asking Abhir to leave as she takes Armaan inside. Abhir throws another flower pot. Kaveri asks Madhav to arrest Abhir. He arrests Abhir on charges of damaging their property and hitting his son, Armaan.

Charu scolds Kiara for bringing Rudra to their house. The latter says she didn’t realize he would cause such a commotion. Madhav takes Abhir to the police station.

Ruhi calls Manish and tells him about the incident. She tells him that a singer called Rockstar Rudrra has been arrested. Manish rushes to the police station. Ruhi decides to look him up on the internet.

Abhir asks Madhav to allow him to speak to his lawyer. Armaan and Abhira arrive there to sign the FIR. Armaan signs it, but Abhira pauses for a moment before signing. Manish comes and stops her.

Abhira says he deserves to be behind bars for his actions. Manish reveals the truth that Abhir is her brother. Abhir and Abhira are shocked to find out they are siblings. Manish explains everything about Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhinav to Abhira.

Rohit calls Madhav to ask about Abhir’s arrest. Abhira takes the phone and says he won’t be arrested because he is her brother Abhir. Ruhi gets excited and emotional hearing that Abhir is back. She tells Rohit that Abhir was her best friend growing up and leaves with Rohit to meet him.

Abhira thanks Akshara for leaving behind a surprise for her. Abhir breaks down as he finds out Akshara is no longer there. Abhira opens the lock up and goes to hug Abhir. The latter steps back and asks Abhira to stay away from him as she is not his sister. Abhir leaves.

Ruhi thinks about her childhood when she tells Abhir that she hates him as his mother killed her matashree. She breaks down and goes back to her room, leaving Rohit stunned.

Manish, Arrmaan, and Abhira return home. Swarna asks them about Abhir. Manish says he refused to accept them as his family. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

