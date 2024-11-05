Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Pandit predicts danger to Abhira or Ruhi's baby; latter panics and rushes to hospital

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept audiences hooked to its interesting storyline. Through unexpected twists and turns, the show has garnered a loyal fanbase that continues to shower their love. In the upcoming episodes, the makers have hinted that the viewers will witness an unexpected tragedy in the Poddar family.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its official social media page, offering the audience a sneak peek of the upcoming shocking twist. In this promo, Kaveri and Vidya go to the Pandit with a cloth bearing Ruhi and Abhira's footprints. Kaveri informs the pandit that Abhira and Ruhi are set to embrace parenthood and asks him to bless them.

Meanwhile, Pandit sees Abhira and Ruhi's footprints and predicts that one of them will suffer a miscarriage and only one will become a mother. Kaveri and Vidya are shocked. On the other hand, Abhira informs Armaan that she is unable to feel the baby. Armaan and Abhira rush to the hospital, and the latter panics.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Poddar parivaar ki bahuon ko lekar Panditji ne ki hai bhavishyavaani. Kya unki ye baat laayegi Abhira ki zindagi mein musibaton ka toofaan?

While the Poddar family is excited to welcome two babies at a time, this shocking prediction might shake their hopes and leave them worried,

For those who don't know, Abhira initially hid her pregnancy from her family as she had been told by the doctor that she might suffer complications. However, Abhira still decided to keep the baby for Armaan's family.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was seen that Ruhi destroys a wollen sweater made by Vidya for Abhira's baby. Rohit discovers that Ruhi destroyed the sweater and gets upset with her.

Speaking about the star cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, Romitt Raaj, and many others in pivotal roles. The show airs every day at 9:30 PM.

