Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 5: Ruhi destroys Abhira’s baby’s sweater; Rohit confronts her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 4: Today's episode starts with Vidya seeing the wool for Abhira’s baby’s sweater. She decides to knit the sweater but thinks about Ruhi. She starts knitting anyway. Ruhi comes in to ask her for the movies, and Vidya hides the sweater.

Ruhi sees the wool coming out of the wardrobe and gets sad. She tells Vidya that she is not feeling okay and asks her to make the green drink. As Vidya leaves, Rohit arrives and asks Ruhi if she is okay. Ruhi tells him to go away and talk to Abhira and Armaan, as he doesn’t care about what happens to her.

Abhira tricks the lady at the door and enters Armaan’s cabin. She sees him and Kaveri trying to knit sweaters for the baby. Amused, she laughs and asks them what they are up to. They explain that they are trying to make the baby’s sweater.

Abhira assures them that they don’t need to worry, as she is confident Vidya will knit the sweater. Armaan tells Abhira not to get her hopes up. She replies that hope is what will bring this baby into the world. Kaveri blesses her and the baby.

Vidya completes knitting the sweater and asks Manisha to give it to Abhira. Manisha refuses, suggesting that Vidya should give it to her, as that would make Abhira happy. Vidya insists that she did this out of humanity and doesn’t want Abhira to think otherwise. She hands the sweater to Manisha.

Ruhi sees the sweater and destroys it, thinking she can’t let Abhira’s baby take away her baby’s happiness. Rohit catches her and confronts her. He asks how, being pregnant herself, she could do this to another baby’s sweater. Ruhi explains that she’s dealing with many complex situations right now.

Rohit advises her to leave the past behind and encourages her to be happy for Abhira’s baby. Ruhi insists she can’t let her baby face the same fate as she did; she won’t let the family love Abhira’s baby more. Rohit reassures her, saying it doesn’t matter as long as everyone loves the baby fully.

Ruhi tries to leave and almost slips on the wool, but Rohit catches her and advises her not to complicate things. Meanwhile, at the Goenka house, Manish gives Abhira prasad from the puja they held for her baby. Abhira says she will share it with Ruhi and requests they don’t tell Ruhi that she calls her “Ruhi didi” behind her back.

Swarna, Surekha, and Manish hope that Ruhi will forget the past and accept Abhira. Abhira promises to work on clearing all misunderstandings, and if she fails, their babies will do so.

Armaan takes Abhira on a surprise date. Manoj arrives at the same restaurant to meet his client. He is shocked to see Abhira and Armaan there. The client refuses to give Manoj the case, as he doesn’t have a job. Overhearing the conversation, Armaan and Abhira speak to Manoj, but he lies about having a job and insists he will never join the Poddar firm.

Back at home, Manisha tells Vidya that the sweater is missing from her wardrobe. Vidya worries about how Abhira will react. Rohit overhears their conversation but says nothing. Meanwhile, Sanjay goes out for a case, but Vidya transfers the case to Armaan and asks Sanjay to handle Manoj’s clients instead.

Abhira returns home and decides to give Ruhi the prasad, then asks Vidya about the sweater. Armaan reassures her, saying it’s okay if the sweater hasn’t been knit yet. Rohit tells Abhira that Vidya will eventually find the time to knit a sweater for her baby, he is sure of it. Abhira feels sad.

Ruhi then arrives and gives Abhira a box, claiming it’s for her. Abhira gets excited, thinking it’s the sweater. However, when she opens it, she finds a hamper from the office congratulating her. Armaan hugs her. The episode ends here.

