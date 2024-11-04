Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 4: Armaan and Abhira return to Poddar house; will Vidya accept it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 4: Today's episode begins with Ruhi having a nightmare. She dreams of Abhira taunting her, and Rohit wakes her up from the bad dream. On the other hand, Armaan is searching for Abhira everywhere. Unable to find her, he calls her. She tells him that she has gone to meet Dadi.

Abhira surprises Kaveri with a bunch of balloons. Kaveri is taken aback and scolds her. Abhira explains that she had been too harsh with her words the day before when she tried to motivate Kaveri. She apologizes but is glad that her advice worked, and Kaveri gave Neeraj the response he deserved.

Kaveri advises Abhira to be cautious in her current situation, expressing concern for her. Abhira hugs her and reassures her that the doctor is visiting today, and she will share all of her issues and follow the doctor's instructions. Dadi then asks Abhira to leave.

As Abhira is leaving, she sees Vidya performing a puja. She takes some prasad from Vidya's plate and mentions that Armaan likes the prasad made by her, so she is taking some for him. Vidya remains silent.

Later, the doctor informs Abhira that while her complications persist, if she continues to follow strict guidelines, both she and the baby will be fine. Armaan, however, annoys the doctor with silly questions, prompting Abhira to tease him. He eats the prasad and jokingly asks Abhira if she stole it from Vidya. Abhira replies that she had informed Vidya before taking it.

Advertisement

Armaan continues to follow the doctor, asking her more questions. The doctor tells him to relax. Rohit sees them and asks Armaan what he plans to do once the baby arrives. Abhira teases Armaan, saying that the baby will "take out his brains." They both tease Armaan. Feeling hungry, Abhira takes a sandwich from Rohit's plate.

Ruhi watches everything unfold. Rohit approaches her and mentions that she is about to have her breakfast. However, Ruhi reacts angrily, saying that she and the baby are hungry while Rohit was busy chatting with Abhira. She notices the plate and accuses Rohit of giving her sandwich to Abhira, claiming he doesn't care about her.

Kaveri welcomes Armaan and Abhira

Everyone gathers near the entrance, hearing strange noises. A group of women is dancing near the gate. Abhira and Armaan arrive as well. Kaveri performs an aarti and announces that Armaan and Abhira are moving back to the house, and she is constructing a room for them. Armaan thanks Kaveri. Manisha, Krish, Kajal, Aaryan, Charu, and Kiara all welcome the couple home.

Advertisement

Armaan expresses concern that Vidya might have a problem with them moving back into the house. However, Kaveri reassures him, saying that Vidya will soon be the grandmother of two children and will have no issues, especially since Abhira's child will be the heir. Vidya quietly leaves. Armaan tells Abhira not to worry and to focus solely on their baby.

Meanwhile, Sanjay asks Kajal to pack his bags, as he is leaving the city for work. Krish intervenes and tells Sanjay that Charu, Kajal, and he will move away from him and his negativity. Krish accuses Sanjay of having failed as both a father and a husband. Sanjay scolds him in response.

In the kitchen, Ruhi contemplates what to eat. Vidya enters and tells her that she has made chocolate oats for her. Ruhi hugs Vidya and apologizes for her earlier behavior, admitting that Vidya is the only one who truly loves and cares for her.

Advertisement

Abhira then enters and asks Vidya to make a sweater for her baby, handing her some wool. Vidya replies that she is already busy making a sweater for Ruhi's baby and returns the wool to Abhira. Abhira, however, says there is no rush and that Vidya can make it whenever she wants. Abhira leaves happily. Ruhi, seeing this, wonders whether Vidya will make a sweater for Abhira's child or her own first. Ruhi grows sad.

Abhira later receives a text from Armaan at work, reminding her to drink water. Shortly after, she gets another message from him, asking her to get up and walk around. Curious, Abhira decides to visit his cabin. When she arrives, a lady outside the cabin informs her that Armaan has specifically asked not to let anyone in. Abhira grows suspicious. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 2: Armaan’s revelation about Abhira’s baby surprises Poddar family