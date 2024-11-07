Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Both Ruhi and Abhira’s babies to face life-threatening challenge?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently keeping viewers hooked with its gripping storyline and the track around Abhira and Ruhi’s pregnancy. While Abhira has health complications due to the pregnancy, that may result in the loss of her or the baby’s life, Ruhi has a normal healthy pregnancy. However, spoiler suggests that Ruhi’s baby will face danger too. Read on to know how.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a five-month leap, post which both Ruhi is nine months into her pregnancy and Abhira is in seventh. The former is still jealous of the latter and her baby. Even though Rohit confronts Ruhi about it, she is determined that only her child will get the undivided love and attention of the Poddars.

Now, according to Telly Express’s report, in a tragic twist during the baby shower ceremony, Abhira will face extreme pain and all the family members will be busy with her. Ruhi, getting jealous will leave the venue in a car. However, she will meet with an accident leaving her as well as her baby in danger.

Meanwhile, a promo has already revealed that only one child will come into the Poddar Family. Vidya and Kaveri approached a saint, who seeing the two sisters’ footsteps predicted this. Viewers are curious to see whether Ruhi or Abhhira will give birth to the heir of Poddars.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit as Armaan, Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Romiit Raaj as Rohit, Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, and Anita Raaj as Kaveri among others. Rohit, Garvita and Romiit joined the show later replacing the original cast, while Shukla has been playing Abhira since the beginning of the fourth generation. The show airs every day on Star Plus at 9:30 PM.

