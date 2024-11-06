Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 6: Show takes 5 months leap; Abhira panics as she can’t feel her baby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 6: Today’s episode begins with Rohit and Ruhi arguing about the latter destroying Abhira’s baby’s sweater. She asks him why he didn’t tell the truth to Abhira. He says he doesn’t want to ruin Abhira and Ruhi’s relationship any further. Rohit also tries to make Ruhi understand that if she continues this behavior and grows her hatred toward Abhira, she will turn her worst fear of everyone leaving her true.

Ruhi says that Rohit is right and she shouldn’t have destroyed a baby’s sweater. Rohit is happy that Ruhi realised her mistake. As he leaves, she tells him that Rohit wants to be the perfect little brother, but he won’t get anything this way. Her mother, too, wanted to be the elder sister to Abhira’s mother, but the latter murdered her and ran away.

Abhira overhears this and cries. Ruhi tries to take the prasad from her plate, but Abhira moves away. She tells her that she can’t believe Ruhi has so much hate for her mother, her, and even the little baby. Ruhi says that she will make Abhira pay for her mother’s deeds. Abhira raises her hand on Ruhi and stops. Ruhi takes the prasad and eats.

After 5 months leap

The serial takes a five-month leap. Kaveri makes Abhira cut the ribbon of her and Armaan’s new room. Everyone except Ruhi and Vidya is there. Abhira imagines her and Ruhi’s baby fighting over a toy. Armaan asks her if she is alright. They enter the new room.

Sanjay tries to talk to Charu but the latter ignores him and goes. Armaan and Abhira see their childhood photos in the picture. Kaveri, Madhav, and Rohit express their happiness for the couple.

On the other hand, Vidya gives old clothes to Ruhi for her baby. She says newborn babies should wear old clothes only. Ruhi asks her to give all the clothes to her, but Vidya says the rest are for Armaan and Abhira’s baby. Ruhi gets upset.

Kaveri gifts Armaan and Abhira new clothes for the baby. Vidya hears them and thinks Kaveri has lost her mind. They make an excuse to check the walk-in wardrobe. Vidya comes and keeps the old clothes on the table.

Abhira gets happy, but Armaan comes out and says if she is ashamed of doing good things for her grandchild, then she should not try to do anything. Abhira asks her not to mind Armaan’s words and do whatever she wants. She holds her bump and checks if the baby is fine.

Ruhi throws away the clothes. Rohit comes and picks them up. He tells her that due to her jealousy over Abhira’s baby, she is not giving full attention and love to their baby. He says they have enough reasons to be happy.

Manisha asks Manoj for more money to buy necklaces for Abhira and Ruhi’s godhbharai. Manoj wonders how he will manage to give her so much money. He makes an excuse, saying he will transfer the money later. Manisha leaves, and Manoj drinks. He decides to take money from his children’s education savings.

Abhira and Ruhi’s baby shower

Swarna and Surekha pack gifts for Abhira and Ruhi’s godhbharai. Manish teases them. Swarna says Ruhi will get angry if she sees extra gifts in Abhira’s shagun, so they are crosschecking.

Kaveri asks Abhira and Ruhi to sit together. Vidya starts the rasam with Ruhi. Kajal says Abhira is the elder daughter-in-law, and she should start with her. Vidya says Ruhi is nine months pregnant, and Abhira is only seven months pregnant. Kaveri does the ritual for Abhira and says her mother-in-law has so much ego that she can’t bend in front of her.

Ruhi helps Abhira walk on the sheet, holding her hand. After the ritual, Abhira checks on the baby. She calls Armaan and says she can’t feel the baby. The episode ends here.

