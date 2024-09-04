Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Manish Goenka learns SHOCKING truth about Abhira; latter gets uncomfortable because of Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked the audience for years now. The show has a massive fan following and has gained immense popularity over the years. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will be treated to one of the most awaited segments of the show. Manish Goenka will finally learn truth about Abhira being Akshara's daughter.

According to Free Press Journal sources, the much-awaited twist of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be shot today Poddars and Goenkas are busy with Abhira and Armaan's wedding preparations. Manish and Abhira are both unaware that Akshara is the connection between them. During the pre-wedding festivities, Manish who gets worried for Abhira, is seen leaving the wedding venue. However, Abhira notices this and runs up to him.

On the other hand, Armaan reassures Abhira about their relationship. During this, the Poddars and Goenkas will be having a gala time and will be seen dancing into a lively Himachali dance. While everyone was having a great time, Ruhi felt uncomfortable seeing them together and despised their closeness. Abhira noticed Ruhi's jealous gaze.

Manish, who had left Poddar mansion and both Ruhi and him will be on the brink of seeing Akshara and Abhinav's picture with Akshara. Eventually, Manish will see the picture and learn the truth about Abhira being Akshra's daughter which will leave him extremely emotional.

It will be engaging to see how Manish will confront Abhira for the same and how everyone in the family will react to this news.

Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the much-anticipated wedding track of Abhira and Armaan. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, this longest-running show is currently in its fourth generation. The show began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in leads, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, followed by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod and now it features Samridhii and Rohit.

Premiered on January 12, 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undoubtedly been one of the most favorite daily soaps. It has ranked among the top 5 shows since a long time and has managed to hold audiences attention.

