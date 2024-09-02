Hina Khan shares quick life update as she fights stage 3 breast cancer: 'Somedays are hard'

Hina Khan has been fighting stage 3 breast cancer and living life on her own terms. The actress, who was inactive on social media for a couple of days, has now dropped a major health update. For all Hinaholics, the actress took to her Instagram handle to reveal her latest health condition.

Hina Khan posted a video in which she revealed how some days are hard, very, very, very hard. Donning a cute wig, she said, "But I am ok, doing ok. I am through with my 5th chemo infusion. 3 more to go. Somedays are good like today is a good day. I feel nice, better and it is ok."

The Bigg Boss 11 star confessed to vanishing sometimes (from social media) but thinks it is ok. She needs that time to heal and to feel better. She requested her fans by saying, "Aap sab dua karte rahe. (Keep me in your prayers.) It is a phase. It will pass, has to pass. I am going to be absolutely ok. I have full faith in the almighty and I am fighting let me tell you this."

A die-hard fan of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress asked her about her health. A sweet Hina replied that she was holding up and that the last few days had been really tough. The 36-year-old star also assured her fans not to get worried but to keep her in their prayers.

Hina, who is receiving rock-bottom support from her mother and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, has been fighting cancer with a lot of bravery. She has been documenting every bit of her journey.

From rigorous chemo sessions to chopping off her own tresses and working out amid pain, the actress has done it all. She has been the beam of light in tough times for many. This is because her posts are filled with positivity, as she believes in empowering anyone who is undergoing a life challenge as she is facing.

Hina is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. On the work front, she is best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11.

